Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu thanked Anand Mahindra for encouraging Indians to download the Arattai app by posting, "Downloaded @Arattai today… With pride" on X. Vembu replied, "I was in a meeting in our Tenkasi office with our Arattai engineers, working out refinements to the app, and a team member showed this tweet," and thanked Anand Mahindra. He again expressed his gratitude by posting, "Thank you so much, this means a lot." Sridhar Vembu had already said that end-to-end encryption was under development and would launch soon for users. OpenAI Sora Updates Coming: CEO Sam Altman Says Rightsholders To Get More Control Over Character Generation, Revenue Sharing To Be Introduced.

Anand Mahindra Downloads Arattai App, Sridhar Vembu Thanks Him

I was in a meeting in our Tenkasi office with our Arattai engineers, working out refinements to the app and a team member showed this tweet. Thank you @anandmahindra this gives us even more determination 🙏 https://t.co/5MtyhTkRZf — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 4, 2025

Sridhar Vembu Says 'This Means A Lot' to Anand Mahindra for Supporting Arattai App

Thank you so much, this means a lot 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)