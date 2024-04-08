New Delhi, April 8: Aprilia Tuareg 660 is confirmed to launch on April 16, 2024 in India. The new bike from the Italian motorcycle company is said to be a new tourer model that will add thrilling new features for people who like adventure. Aprilia Tuareg 660 is announced to be a lightweight, intelligent, complete motorcycle redesigned to offer "maximum control on asphalt and dirt."

The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be launched in India after its last launch of Aprilia RS 457 on December 8, 2023. After a few months, the Italian motorcycle company returned with a new off-road adventurer tourer model that is taller and has attractive front LED headlights, adding uniqueness to its lightweight design. According to a report by Times Now News, the new Tuareg 660 from Aprilia would feature "twin-triangle-shaped LED headlights" that would showcase the "Italian marquee's styling". Mahindra XUV3XO Launch Expected on April 29, Company Shares Teaser Showcasing Design and Confirms Some Features (Watch Video).

Speaking of the design, the report highlighted that the Aprilia Tuareg 660 would have a sharp fuel tank design and offer a transparent visor over the headlight cluster. The adventurer tourer would reportedly have a single-piece seat and a belly pan to protect the upswept exhaust and underbelly. The bike is said to have unique colour options, including Canyon Sand and Atreides Black. The report mentioned that Aprilia added an Evocative Daker Podium to the bike.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Features

The upcoming Aprilia Tuareg 660 offers Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC), reportedly used for traction control, cruise control, engine map, and engine brakes. The bike is said to have an ABS, which can be deactivated for front and rear wheels based on the choices of the Tuareg 660 rider. The motorcycle will reportedly offer a 5-inch TFT screen, which customers can use to adjust the APRC system. Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited Joins MG Motor India To Install EV Charging Stations To Boost India’s EV Goals.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Price in India and Engine Specification

Aprilia Tuareg 660 is expected to be a 659cc parallel-twin engine used in the RS 660 and Tuono 660 models. The Tuareg 660 engine is expected to generate 80bhp power and 70Nm torque. It is expected to launch with a six-speed gearbox with an optional quick-shifter. Aprilia Tuareg 660 price in India is expected to start from Rs 18.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The report said the Tuareg 660 price could go up to Rs 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher variant.

