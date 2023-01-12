New Delhi, January 12 : MG Motor India has unveiled the EUNIQ 7 fuel cell MPV on day 2 of the mega event. MG has already displayed a whole armada of electrified vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles at its stall in keeping with this auto expo’s theme – ‘sustainability’. The MG Euniq 7 is a large MPV driven by electric motor that’s powered by hydrogen. Watch the video to find out more. India Beats Japan, Becomes World's Third-Largest Car Market.

MG Unveils EUNIQ 7 FCEV MPV :

