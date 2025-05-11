Elon Musk has reacted to a post on X (formerly Twitter), which read, "In just the last 5 years China has taken over the car making market." The Tesla CEO responded by highlighting a key fact. China is not just leading in car production but also leads in car buying. He said, “But China is also the biggest car buyer! This year, China will buy more cars than America and Europe combined.” His comment points to a major shift in the global car industry, where China now plays a leading role in manufacturing and purchasing. Tata Altroz Facelift Launch in India Likely on May 22; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Elon Musk Says ‘China Will Buy More Cars Than America and Europe Combined’

But China is also the biggest car buyer! This year, China will BUY more cars than America and Europe combined. https://t.co/Kz6GZ9xE4n — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 11, 2025

