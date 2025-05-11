New Delhi, May 11: Tata Altroz facelift is expected to launch on May 22 in India. The 2025 Altroz facelift is anticipated to have several design improvements and new features. The new Altroz 2025 will include alloy wheels with a drag cut design, flush door handles, and infinity tail lamps, along with other updates. These changes aim to give the car a more modern look. Tata Altroz facelift price in India, specifications and features will be revealed upon the launch.

As per reports, Tata Altroz facelift launch in India may be scheduled on May 22. The Tata Altroz is one of the select premium hatchbacks in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Tata Motors has already unveiled the first teaser of the upcoming Altroz facelift. When the 2025 Altroz will be launched, it will compete against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. 2025 Honda CB650R and 2025 Honda CBR650R Launched in India With New E-Clutch Technology; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Tata Altroz Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

Tata Motors has not provided detailed information about the Altroz facelift and its launch date. However, a recent teaser from the company has showcased some of the new interior features and changes that the car will likely include. The Altroz 2025 will have a new dual-tone interior and a digital instrument cluster.

The front of the new Altroz will have a distinct look compared to previous models. The front bumper may be redesigned to create a sharper nose to improve aerodynamics. Additionally, the front profile of the car will have an updated headlamp cluster that may include dual-barrel LED headlights and updated LED daytime running lights. At the back, there will be an LED strip connecting the LED taillights.

The all new Altroz is expected to include electrical adjustments for the driver’s seat. The front seats are also anticipated to be ventilated. It may come with 360-degree camera, which would assist drivers in parking and navigating tight spaces by providing a view around the vehicle. Additionally, it is expected to feature an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror (IRVM). The 2025 Altroz is anticipated to retain the same engine options as the previous model. Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled in India With New Premium Design; From Specifications, Features to Expected Price, Know All About New Facelifted MPV From Kia Motors.

It is expected to include a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with 87 bhp and 115Nm of torque. Additionally, there may be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which will likely produce 88 bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines are expected to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the petrol engine may offer an optional 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).