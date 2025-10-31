Elon Musk shared a post expressing his readiness to go to the Moon and establish a base there. In his post, he wrote: “Starship will build Moonbase Alpha.” His remark was a reference to NASA’s free-to-play 3D simulation game, in which players could become astronauts on a futuristic lunar outpost. The game, set in 2032, was launched in 2010. Musk’s recent post sparked debate among the public, particularly related to the word “Moonbase Alpha.” Elon Musk made this post as Starship has been chosen for NASA' Artemis program for landing first astronauts on the Moon in over 50 years. ISRO to Launch LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite on November 2, Says ‘It Will Provide Services Over Wide Oceanic Region’.

'Starship Will Build Moonbase Alpha': Elon Musk

Starship will build Moonbase Alpha https://t.co/CD8jPHEvNf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Elon Musk's X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

