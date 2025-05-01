Kia dropped a new teaser trailer for its new upcoming car in India, the Kia Clavis, which is expected to launch on May 8, 2025. Kia Clavis will be a premium MPV that may come with Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch infotainment and 10.25-inch instrument cluster, new dashboard, wireless charging, ventilated seats and many other features. In the teaser video, the company showcased the Kia Clavis with LED headlights, a dashboard and a design that is similar to the other Kia models. Kia Clavis may offer 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel engine options with iMT, DCT and automatic transmission. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in May 2025: From Tata Altroz Facelift to 2025 Kia Carens and 2025 Yezdi Adventure, Check List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch Next Month.

Kia Clavis MPV Teaser Shared Ahead of Launch on May 8, 2025

