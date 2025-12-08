The all-new Kia Seltos will be launched in India on December 10, 2025 (Wednesday). The company says the upcoming car will be bigger, bolder and more progressive. The compact SUV will feature a revamped front fascia with aggressively styled LED DRLs, along with new rear tail-lights and a light bar reportedly inspired by the India-spec Kia Carnival. The changes will also be visible across the new bumper, alloy wheels, integrated rear spoiler and shark-fin antenna. The new Seltos is expected to retain its current petrol and diesel engine options, with electric or hybrid versions possible, and a wide range of gearbox choices is likely to return, though nothing is confirmed yet. Although the interior design has not been revealed, reports indicate it will draw inspiration from the Kia Carens, Clavis and Syros, featuring updated upholstery, dual screens, a redesigned centre console and a multi-function steering wheel. Tesla All-in-One Centre in Gurugram, Haryana Now Open As Elon Musk’s EV Company Expands in India.

Kia Seltos Launching on December 10th in india

The road ahead is about to expand. New scale, new stance, new energy.​ The all-new Kia Seltos, Arriving in 3 days. Stay tuned.​ Save the Date. Join us for the Global Premiere on December 10 at 12:30 PM. To know more, visit: https://t.co/ugHQtAwkEb pic.twitter.com/FDpqKtEmWo — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 7, 2025

