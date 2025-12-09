The 2026 Kia Seltos, launching in India on December 10, 2025, features a refreshed exterior design and a modern, tech-focused interior. It comes with a wider signature grille, slimmer vertical LED DRLs, updated alloy wheels, and a sculpted rear with a full-width light bar. Inside, dual 12.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment enhance the cabin, along with ambient lighting and a redesigned centre console, as per a report by Times of India. Key highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and a Level 2 ADAS suite for safety and convenience. The all-new Kia Seltos price is expected to be slightly higher than the outgoing model. More details will be revealed during its global premiere tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Officially Named XUV 7XO, World Premiere Set for January 5, 2026; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV.

Kia Seltos Global Premiere on December 10th

A progressive leap, just 1 day away. Come, join us for the Global Premiere of the all-new Kia Seltos on December 10 at 12:30 PM. Set a reminder now! To know more, visit: https://t.co/ugHQtAwkEb pic.twitter.com/C1f1MFQBw8 — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

