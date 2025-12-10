The all-new 2026 Kia Seltos will launch today in India during its global premiere. The upcoming compact SUV will come in a new avatar, having updated alloy wheels, sculpted rear, full-width light bar, vertically aligned slim LED DRLs, and a tech-focused modern interior. The car may also come with 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment inside, accompanied by a redesigned centre console and ambient lighting. Moreover, the SUV will get a signature grille with a wider design and is expected to include a Level 2 ADAS suite for better safety and driving convenience. The Kia Seltos price will be revealed during the live streaming launch at 12:30 PM. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Officially Named XUV 7XO, World Premiere Set for January 5, 2026; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming SUV.

Kia Seltos Launching Today at 12:30 PM IST

A progressive leap, just 1 day away. Come, join us for the Global Premiere of the all-new Kia Seltos on December 10 at 12:30 PM. Set a reminder now! To know more, visit: https://t.co/ugHQtAwkEb pic.twitter.com/C1f1MFQBw8 — Kia India (@KiaInd) December 9, 2025

