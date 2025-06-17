The next-gen Nissan LEAF electric vehicle (EV) will launch globally today. The new model is expected to showcase an aerodynamic design and will likely be built on the Nissan CMF-EV platform. It may come with a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, which could allow users to power external devices directly from the car. The new Nissan LEAF may deliver a driving range of around 598 Km on a single charge. The new Nissan LEAF launch event will start at 05:30 AM IST on Nissan's official YouTube channel. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

New Nissan LEAF Launch Live Streaming Link

