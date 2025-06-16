The all-new Nissan LEAF global launch on June 17. The next-gen Nissan LEAF global launch event will take place at 9:00 PM JST or 12:00 PM GMT or 05:30 PM IST. As per reports, the Nissan LEAF EV might deliver a range of around 598 km. The upcoming EV model from Nissan Motors is expected to be based on the CMF-EV platform. Compared to the previous-generation LEAF hatchbacks, the new version will likely feature a slightly shorter length. The new Nissan LEAF EV is expected to include 19-inch wheels. 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift and 2025 Renault Triber Facelift Launch Likely Soon in India, Spotted Testing; Know What To Expect.

New Nissan LEAF Will Launch Tomorrow Globally

24 hours to go! ⏳ The all-new Nissan LEAF is ready to take the spotlight and redefine what it means to move in style. Don’t miss the global launch on June 17 🕘 9:00 pm JST / 12:00 pm GMT 🔗 https://t.co/Xi2wKxfFMr#Nissan #NissanLEAF #PowerToMoveYou pic.twitter.com/xSvrIEIFOo — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)