Renault has reportedly resumed discussions with Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Foxconn regarding its stake in Nissan. It comes after the failure of merger talks between Nissan and Honda. As per a report of Financial Times, Renault is looking for new investors due to concerns that it would be left with depressed shares in Nissan. The search is reported to be extensive, with efforts being made to attract new investors that might be interested in Nissan, including Apple. BYD’s Entry Into South Korea Spark Concern Over Potential Data Leak to China Through Vehicles.

Renault Resumes Talks With Foxconn Over Stake in Nissan

Foxconn is in talks with Renault to buy its stake in Nissan after the Japan automaker failed to reach a deal with Honda, the FT reports, adding Renault has launched a search for new investors that might be interested in Nissan, including Apple. $AAPL $HMC $NSANY $RNLSY… — Dan Nystedt (@dnystedt) February 10, 2025

