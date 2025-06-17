Nissan will launch the third-generation Nissan LEAF today in the global market. The electric vehicle (EV) will feature a sleek design and is expected to be built on the CMF-EV platform. It may also include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature. As per reports, the upcoming Nissan LEAF EV could offer an estimated driving range of approximately 598 km. It is also likely to feature 19-inch wheels. The global unveiling of the next-generation LEAF is scheduled for 9:00 PM JST, or 12:00 PM GMT, or 5:30 PM IST. 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift and 2025 Renault Triber Facelift Launch Likely Soon in India, Spotted Testing; Know What To Expect.

New Nissan LEAF Global Launch Today

24 hours to go! ⏳ The all-new Nissan LEAF is ready to take the spotlight and redefine what it means to move in style. Don’t miss the global launch on June 17 🕘 9:00 pm JST / 12:00 pm GMT 🔗 https://t.co/Xi2wKxfFMr#Nissan #NissanLEAF #PowerToMoveYou pic.twitter.com/xSvrIEIFOo — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) June 16, 2025

