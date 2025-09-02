Porsche announced the launch of its new sports car for 2025. According to rumours, the upcoming car will be the Porsche 911 2025 version or the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The company has not shared an image or details that could confirm the design, exterior, interior, features or specifications. However, the German automobile company confirmed that the new Porsche sports car would be introduced on September 7, 2025. Maruti Suzuki Ships Over 2,900 Units of Its 1st Made-in-India BEV ‘e-Vitara’ to 12 European Countries, Says It Will Sell in Over 100 Countries.

Porsche 911 or Porsche 911 Turbo S Likely Coming on September 7 at 15:00 CEST

