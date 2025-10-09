A high-speed accident occurred late Wednesday night on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway when a Porsche reportedly collided with a divider while allegedly racing a BMW, according to media reports. The impact left the luxury car severely damaged, though no casualties have been reported so far. Eyewitnesses said the Porsche lost control during the race, leading to the crash. This comes just a day after another speeding car plunged into the Arabian Sea from Mumbai’s Coastal Road, raising fresh concerns over reckless driving in the city. A video of the mangled Porsche has surfaced online. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are verifying details about the drivers involved. Mumbai: Car Crashes Into Sea From Sea Link Approach Ramp at Worli Seaface, Drunk Driver Rescued by Maharashtra Security Force (Videos).

Porsche Racing BMW Crashes On Western Express Highway In Mumbai

#WATCH | An accident occurred on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai late last night after a Porsche car allegedly collided with a divider while racing a BMW car. pic.twitter.com/xIqsf3AiHp — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)