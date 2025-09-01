Maruti Suzuki announced that it shipped over 2,900 units of its first BEV (battery electric vehicle), the e-Vitara, to 12 European countries. The automobile company said Maruti e-Vitara BEV will be sold in more than countries, including India. It also reflected on PM Narendra Modi commemorating the start of production of e Vitara in Gujarat and hailing Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of the "Make in India" initiative. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 1st ‘Made in India’ E-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s Global Battery Electric Vehicle, To Be Exported to 100 Countries (Watch Video).

Maruti e-Vitara Sold in 12 European Countries

