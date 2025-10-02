Tesla Cybertruck might surprise many, as it outperformed a Porsche 911 while towing the same model behind it. Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 2, 2025, and praised the performance of Cybertruck, which managed to beat a Porsche 911 in a drag race, even while pulling another 911 model. Elon Musk said, "Tesla Cybertruck beats a 911 while towing a 911, which mean it can carry a 911 faster down a 1/4 mile than the Porsche can travel by itself.” The Cybertruck reached 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, which shows its acceleration and performance. Tesla Begins Model Y Deliveries in India, Long Range Variant To Follow Soon.

Tesla Cybertruck vs Porsche 911

Beating a 911 while towing a 911 pic.twitter.com/nnpUWrleV0 https://t.co/yaNSxR6ZX8 — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) October 2, 2025

Tesla Cybertruck Outperforms Porsche 911 in Drag Race

Tesla Cybertruck beats a 911 while towing a 911, which mean it can carry a 911 faster down a 1/4 mile than the Porsche can travel by itself … https://t.co/l0mQKFQ9NB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2025

