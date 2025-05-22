Tata Motors will launch the Altroz facelift with design upgrades and new features today in India. The car will come with twin LED headlights, new flush door handles, and diamond-cut R16 alloy wheels. Tata Altroz facelift will likely come with a 3-tone dashboard design, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, cruise control, air purifier, and more. Safety features of the car may include six airbags, and a 360-degree camera system. The Altroz facelift is expected to be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. The Tata Altroz facelift launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Tata Motors. Altroz facelift price in India and other details will be announced during the launch event. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Globally Unveiled: Toyota Motor Introduces New 6th Generation RAV4 Model with Advanced Tech and Electric Powertrain, Skips Petrol-Only Version; Check More Details.

Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Live Streaming Link

