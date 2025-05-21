Toyota Motor has officially unveiled its sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 Hybrid model in North America. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUV comes with a bold new design, new tech upgrades and an electric powertrain. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is introduced in Core Design, Rugged Design and Sports Design. It will be available in front and AWD options. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 models will be available to dealerships in the US by the end of 2025. The 2026 RAV4 will be offered in hybrid and plug-in versions and will skip the petrol-only option. The Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid offers up to 320 hp power, 80 km electric range, and supports fast charging in some variants. The 2026 Toyota RAV4 features a bold "Hammerhead" design with C-shaped LED headlights and a full-width rear lightbar. Inside, it may offer a tech-rich cabin with larger screens, 10.5-inch 12.9-inch touchscreen, and enhanced safety features powered by the updated Toyota T-Mate system. Honda X-ADV 750 Teased? Honda BigWing India Likely Teases Its Upcoming Maxi-Scooter, Launch Expected Soon in India (Watch Teaser Video).

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Unveiled With Electric Powertrain

