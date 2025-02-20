Tesla Cybertruck has achieved a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It includes the lowest overall probability of injury and the lowest chance of rollover among all pickup trucks tested by NHTSA. As per reports, it includes front and side crash tests. NHTSA awarded the Cybertruck a 5-star rating for driver safety and a 4-star rating for passenger safety. Additionally, the Cybertruck received a 4-star rating in the rollover test. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, reacted to the NHTSA's evaluation and said, "Cybertruck is apocalypse-level safe." ‘Very Unfair to US’: Donald Trump Expresses Displeasure Over Elon Musk’s Plan To Set Up Factory in India To Avoid Tariffs.

Cybertruck achieves 5-Star Overall Safety Rating from NHTSA ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Including the lowest overall probability of injury & lowest chance of rollover of any pickup truck tested by NHTSA pic.twitter.com/7uNojL7KRn — Cybertruck (@cybertruck) February 18, 2025

Cybertruck is apocalypse-level safe https://t.co/Qqr07H7r3Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

