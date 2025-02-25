Elon Musk-run EV Company Tesla has started rolling out Full Self-Driving (FSD) for city navigation in China. The "City Autopilot" in China marks another milestone for the EV company. The new feature offers advanced driver-assistance capabilities for urban city navigation, which is similar to the FSD system available in North America. FSD is an advanced driving-assistance technology that has been developed using generative artificial intelligence. The suite is designed to handle more complex traffic situations to make driving safe and efficient. Tesla Job Openings: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Ramping Up Its Hiring Efforts in India To Strengthen Its Presence in Country.

Tesla Rolling Out FSD for City Navigation in China

BREAKING: Tesla China has just officially started rolling out FSD for city navigation, an historic moment for the company! Tesla China is calling it "City Autopilot" but it's similar to FSD for the city in North America. pic.twitter.com/2k5FntGJJh — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 25, 2025

