New Delhi, February 25: The recent job postings by Elon Musk-led Tesla across various roles highlights the American electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy company’s renewed focus on establishing a foothold in India’s rapidly growing EV market, a report showed on Tuesday.

Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts in India, marking a pivotal move in its strategy to strengthen its presence in the country. This underscores its long-awaited expansion plans, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. An analysis revealed that the company has posted around 15 jobs in February across Mumbai and Pune, reflecting its commitment to building a strong sales, service, and support network in India. Tesla Job Openings: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Seeks Engineer and Technician for Cybercab Production at Giga Texas.

Tesla’s hiring strategy in India is aimed at driving growth and increasing brand presence in the market. The company is focusing on building a strong service infrastructure, improving customer engagement, and expanding its market share through targeted marketing strategies.

“These job postings indicate a focus on areas such as charging, engineering and information technology, vehicle service, sales and customer support, operations & business support, among others. This also indicates plans for possibly more hires and setting up new EV market team in India,” said Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData.

The electric car-maker is focusing on strengthening its sales support infrastructure with the introduction of Consumer Engagement Manager positions. These roles are pivotal in analysing local market trends, generating leads, and supporting the sales process through content creation, event management, and targeted marketing strategies.

Additionally, Tesla is prioritising exceptional customer service by recruiting Service Advisors and Parts Advisors. These positions are designed to address customer concerns, oversee vehicle servicing, manage parts inventory, ensure effective communication, and ultimately deliver a seamless customer experience. Maruti Suzuki India Starts Commercial Production at Kharkhoda Facility in Haryana With Annual Production Capacity of 2,50,000 Units.

The recent job postings, along with media reports on potential showroom locations, not only suggest the company’s renewed focus on the Indian market but also its serious strategic intent to establish a strong operational presence in the country, said Sriprada.

