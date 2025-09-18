Is BlackBuck moving out of Bengaluru? The question comes as then company's CEO Rajesh Yabaji issued a clarification over the logistics tech company miving out of the city. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BalckBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji clarified that they will not only continue to remain in Bengaluru, but will also expand their footprint in the city. In an official statement, Yabaji clarified that they would not move out of the city. "BlackBuck started its operations in 2015 from Bengaluru, beginning from a small office near the Sony Signal at Koramangala," he said. Refuting the claims that BlackBuck is moving out of Bengaluru, CEO Rajesh Yabaji said, "We are only relocating within the city to a different location, which will facilitate an easy commute for our employees. As we do this, we want to reiterate that a large part of operations would still continue to happen on the ORR." Notably, the clarification comes after the BlackBuck co-founder said that the company will move out of its Bellandur office on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR). Yabaji had cited poor commuting conditions and crumbling road infrastructure for moving out. BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji Announces To Move Office out of Bengaluru ORR Over Potholes, Nara Lokesh Invites Him to Vizag.

BlackBuck CEO Rajesh Yabaji Issues Clarification Over Company Moving Out of Bengaluru

Nara Lokesh Invites BlackBuck CEO to Move to Vizag

Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM. https://t.co/HLfP2CVTys — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 17, 2025

