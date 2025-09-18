BlackBuck co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji has announced the company’s decision to move out of its Bellandur office on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing poor commuting conditions and crumbling road infrastructure. In a post on X, Yabaji highlighted how deteriorating civic facilities have made daily travel increasingly difficult for employees. The announcement sparked wide discussion online, with many echoing concerns about Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes. Seizing the moment, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh extended an open invitation to Yabaji, urging him to relocate BlackBuck to Visakhapatnam. Highlighting Vizag’s ranking among India’s top five cleanest cities, best-in-class infrastructure development, and reputation as the safest city for women, Lokesh called on Yabaji to connect directly, adding a competitive edge to the tech hub debate. First-Ever Skill Census in India: Survey Aimed To Identify Skills of Youth and Enhance Employment Prospects Launched in Mangalagiri by Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM. https://t.co/HLfP2CVTys — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 17, 2025

