Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (NSE: DIXON) share price opened on a positive note on December 16 and has continued to rise. At 10:36 AM, Dixon Technologies' share price was trading at INR 18,732.60 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a gain of INR 778.20 (+4.33%) today. The stock’s 52-week high stands at INR 18,830.00, while the 52-week low is INR 5,782.85. Investors are closely tracking the stock's movements amidst fluctuating market conditions. Stocks To Buy Today, December 16: Ganesh Dongre, Sumeet Bagadia Recommend These Shares To Buy on Monday.

Dixon Technologies Ltd Share Price Jumps Over 4%

Dixon Technologies Share Price Today, December 16

