Reliance Industries shares (NSE: Reliance) traded slightly higher in early trading on March 9, with the stock rising 0.20 percent to INR 1,407.60 on the NSE. The Mukesh Ambani led conglomerate gained INR 2.80 compared to its previous close during the morning session at around 10:06 am IST. The marginal uptick comes amid mixed movements in the broader market. Reliance Industries remains one of the most closely watched stocks due to its strong presence in energy, telecom and retail sectors. Investors continue to track the stock’s movement through the trading session. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 9, 2026: Meesho, Yes Bank and Go Digit Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Reliance Share Price Today

