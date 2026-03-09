Jupiter Wagons share price (NSE: JWL) declined in early trading on March 9, with the stock falling 3.48 percent to INR 288.20 on the NSE. The railway equipment manufacturer dropped ₹10.40 compared to its previous close during the morning session at around 9:47 am IST. The dip comes amid broader market fluctuations and profit booking by investors. Jupiter Wagons has been closely tracked by market participants due to its presence in the rail freight wagon and mobility solutions segment. Investors are watching the stock for further movement during the trading session. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 9, 2026: Meesho, Yes Bank and Go Digit Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price

