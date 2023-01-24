Amid the ongoing firing season in tech companies, Google recently laid off 12,000 jobs across the globe. The announcement was made by CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday. Reportedly, Google became the latest tech company after Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon to lay off employees amid the global economic downturn. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Pichai on Monday told employees that job cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed. As per a report in Bloomberg, Pichai said that he had consulted with the company’s founders and board in making the decision for 6 percent cuts. Google Layoffs: CEO Sundar Pichai Says ‘Sorry’ Over Sacking of 12,000 Workers.

Google’s CEO told employees that cuts were made in a bid to act decisively as the company’s growth slowed https://t.co/dqBctcKYqU — Bloomberg (@business) January 24, 2023

