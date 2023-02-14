The United States is using $439,000 missiles in order to shoot down mystery UFOs, according to a report in Bloomberg. Reportedly, US has shot down Chinese surveillance balloon and other objects targeted over Alaska, Michigan and Canada by using a missile called the AIM-9X Sidewinder. While the United States has not disclose the exact number of such missiles that it has in its arsenal, reports suggest that number could be significant as the US Air Force received its 10,000th such missile in 2021. UFO Sightings: No Indication of Aliens or Terrestrial Activity With Recent Takedowns, Says White House.

US Using $439,000 Missiles To Shoot Down Mystery UFOs

