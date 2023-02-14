Washington, February 14: The White House on Monday said there is no indication of aliens or any terrestrial activities in the recent takedowns of unidentified high-altitude flying objects. UFO in US: NOTAM Over Lake Michigan Called Off After Shooting Down Unidentified Flying Objects Above Alaska and Canada.

"There is no indication of aliens or terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that and it was important for us to say that from here because we've been hearing a lot about it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference. UFO Sightings: No Indication of Aliens or Extraterrestrial Activity, Says Pentagon After US Military Shot Down Three Unidentified Flying Objects.

After the third unidentified object was shot down in the US on Sunday, speculations were made that they could be alien or terrestrial activities. "I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no, again, no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns," Jean-Pierre said.

