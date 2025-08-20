Hyundai Motor India Ltd share price (NSE: Hyundai) declined sharply in morning trade on August 20, slipping 3.47% to INR 2,491.60 on the NSE, down INR 89.70 from the previous close. The fall came amid broader market volatility and weak investor sentiment in the auto sector. Analysts suggest profit-booking after recent gains and global economic concerns may have weighed on the stock. Despite strong sales momentum in recent months, auto stocks have faced pressure due to fluctuating demand outlook and rising input costs. Hyundai India continues to remain a key player in the passenger vehicle market, but short-term volatility persists for investors. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 20, 2025: RVNL, HAL and Bajaj Auto Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Hyundai India Share Price Today

