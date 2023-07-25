The deadline to file one's Income Tax Return (ITR) is July 31, 2023, giving taxpayers just one week to do so. The income tax division has been advising people to file their forms as soon as possible rather than waiting until the last minute in order to avoid late fines or penalties. Meanwhile, taxpayers have been complaining of issues on the e-filing portal while filing income tax returns ahead of the last date, demanding an extension in the ITR filing deadline. ITR Filing: Know How To File Income Tax Returns Online, A Step-By-Step Guide.

Taxpayers Complain of Issues on E-Filing Portal While Filing ITR

#IncomeTax portal goes into maintenance everyday? Site is still glitchy. Floods in various parts of the country, kindly keep this in mind and #extendduedate for #IncomeTaxReturn for non audit cases to 31/08/2023. — Nimit Nair (@nrnair86) July 25, 2023

Dear @IncomeTaxIndia , many taxpayers are in midst of flood, life has disturbed due to heavy rainfall in many parts of country. Please consider extension of due date#extend_duedate #IncomeTaxReturn #inc — Hemanth Lohiya (@LohiyaHemant) July 25, 2023

Extend Due Date of #IncomeTaxReturn timely That’s need of the hour Last date or Last Hour extensions have no meaning — Revolutionary Raja Ram for Tax & Economic Reforms (@abhishekrajaram) July 25, 2023

