Thailand will raise the price of Thai instant noodles , the trade department said Wednesday, marking the first price increase on the must-have daily staple in 14 years. The kingdom's economy has not bounced back after fully re-opening to tourists earlier this year, and has been battered by 14-year-high inflation and the economic knock-on effects of the Russian-Ukraine war.

Check Tweet:

Thailand will raise the price of Thai instant noodles, the country's trade department said on Wednesday, marking the first price increase on the must-have daily staple in 14 years amid soaring inflation https://t.co/LhYtvOgg3J pic.twitter.com/U4uMGo78vT — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 24, 2022

