Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK) rose during early trading on Monday, August 25, after the Central government gave clearance to the Defence Ministry to begin negotiations for the INR 70,000 crore deal to buy six submarines to be built in India with German support under 'Project 75 India'. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (NSE: MAZDOCK) gained 2.38% on August 25, trading at INR 2,764.50 on the NSE as of 10:00 AM IST. The stock rose INR 64.20 in intraday action. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 25, 2025: IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, TVS Motor Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today, August 25:

(Photo Credits: ANI)

