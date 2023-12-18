The initial public offering (IPO) of Motisons Jewellers opened today, Monday, December 18, and will end on Wednesday, December 20. Just one day before the start of the public sale on December 15, the business received ₹36.3 crore from anchor investors. Just two investors participated in the anchor book. Anchor investors would get 6.6 million equity shares at a price of Rs 55 per share, the business has revealed. Notably, no shares were allocated to funds from the entire amount given to anchor investors. With just a 2.74 crore equity share new issue component, the Chhabra family-owned jewellery business hopes to raise a total of 151.09 crore through its initial public offering at the highest price range. Tata Technologies IPO To Open for Subscription on November 22.

Motisons Jewellers IPO Opens Today

#Motisons Jewellers #IPO day 1 subscription: Issue subscribed fully within minutes of openinghttps://t.co/c2PDRO2z0M — Mint (@livemint) December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)