On the third and last day of the bidding process, Mukka Proteins' initial public offering (IPO) has received 56.13 subscriptions thus far. According to NSE statistics as of 1:15 pm, 314 crore shares were bid on the issuance, out of the 5.6 crore equity shares that were available for subscription. During its initial public offering (IPO) on February 29 and ending on March 4, Mukka Proteins raised Rs 67.2 crore from anchor investors. The component designated for non-institutional investors (NII) was booked 142.41 times, but the category intended for retail individual investors was subscribed 36.42 times. Up to now, 25.91 times had the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) component been received. Nova Agritech IPO: Subscription Period Rescheduled, Opens Today Following Market Holiday; All You Need To Know About the Issue.

Mukka Proteins IPO Receives 56 Subscriptions

#MukkaProteinsIPO offers ₹224 crore with no offer-for-sale component. Mukka Proteins IPO GMP at +25, indicating strong listing prospects with estimated share price of ₹53https://t.co/j5rS8c2ose — Mint (@livemint) March 4, 2024

