Groww, India's largest retail stockbroker, is preparing to introduce an IPO valued between USD 6 and USD 8 billion. The Indian fintech firm aims to raise nearly USD 700 million through its initial public offering. The upcoming Groww IPO will reportedly be filed within 10 to 12 months. Groww posted a net loss of INR 805 after tax payout for the year ending on March 31, 2024. The company posted an INR 535 crore higher profit than an INR 458 crore in FY23. The revenue of Groww was INR 3,145 crore from last year's INR 1,435 crore. The Groww IPO date and other details have yet to be revealed. DMart Share Price Today, January 13: Check Avenue Supermarts Limited Stock Prices on NSE As Shares Tumble INR 112.20.

Groww IPO Likely To Be Announced in Next 10–12 Months

Groww, India's largest retail stockbroker, is positioning itself to file for an IPO in 10-12 months and is seeking a valuation between $6 billion to $8 billion - sources pic.twitter.com/L2xdOXOZXY — Manish Singh (@refsrc) January 13, 2025

