Xiaomi has achieved a new milestone by reaching 1 trillion HKD (USD 128 billion) market value for the first time. Xiaomi shares rose to 40 HKD, hitting an all-time high price. According to a report by Gizmochina, the surge in the Xiaomi market value is attributed to its strong performance in recent months. The report highlighted that the Chinese smartphone maker's stock rose 7% on January 24, 2025, and closed at 37.1 HKD, showing a strong market hold. Xiaomi's IPO was issued on July 9, 2018, and did not perform well. It reached an all-time low of HKD 8.28 in September 2019. However, recently, it made a massive recovery by reaching new heights. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Breaks Pre-Order Record in South Korea With 1.3 Million Units, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Becomes Most Popular Choice.

Xiaomi Market Value Rose to USD 128 Billion (1 Trillion HKD) for First Time

