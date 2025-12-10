The Meesho IPO made a stellar debut on December 10, 2025, listing at a 46% premium over its issue price. Shares opened at INR 162.50 on the NSE and INR 161.20 on the BSE, giving the SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm a market capitalisation of INR 72,751.67 crore. The IPO, worth INR 5,421 crore, saw 79 times subscription, led by strong institutional demand. The public issue included a INR 4,250 crore fresh issue and a INR 1,171.2 crore offer for sale. The Meesho IPO had a price band of INR 105 to 111 per share and was open for subscription from December 3 to 5, 2025. The grey market premium (GMP) stood at 32%. IPO allotment was completed on December 8, 2025, ahead of its official listing on December 10, 2025. Meesho, founded in 2015, connects consumers, sellers, logistics providers, and content creators, generating revenue from seller services, advertising, and analytics. Amazon To Create 1 Million Jobs in India by 2030, Announces to Invest USD 35 Billion To Boost AI-Driven Digitisation and Exports.

Meesho Shares Surge on Market Debut Our mission isn’t just ours anymore, it’s everyone’s. To our sellers, customers, users, content creators, Valmo partners & meeshoites, thank you for making this moment real 💜 The journey has just began.#meesho #ipo2025 #listed pic.twitter.com/dhoPTKSM2N — Meesho (@Meesho_Official) December 10, 2025

