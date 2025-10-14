Today, October 14, LG Electronics India made a strong debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), listing at INR 1,710.10, over 50 per cent higher than its issue price. Soon after the listing, LG India's stock surged further and touched a high of INR 1,749 in early trade, thereby reflecting strong investor confidence. Amid LG India's IPO debut, what caught everyone's attention was LG India's managing director, Hong Ju Jeon's speech, which he delivered in Hindi. "LG IPO sirf ek vittiya uplabdhi nhi hai", Hong Ju Jeon is heard saying in his address in Hindi after beginning his speech with a "Namaste". Scroll below to watch the video. LG Electronics India Share Price Today, October 14: LG Electric India Stock Soars 50.4% to INR 1,695 on Trading Debut, Valuation Hits at USD 13.07 Billion.

LG India MD Hong Ju Jeon Delivers Entire Speech in Hindi During NSE Listing Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)