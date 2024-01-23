Nova Agritech's initial public offering (IPO) subscription date has been rescheduled, opening on Tuesday, January 23, and closing on Thursday, January 25. Originally set for January 22, the delay was due to a public holiday celebrating the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Reportedly, the IPO is priced between Rs 39 to Rs 41 per equity share. The IPO raised Rs 43.14 crore from anchor investors on January 19. Nova Agritech specialises in agricultural inputs, offering crop protection, nutrition, and soil health management. The lot size is 365 equity shares, with 50 per cent reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and 35 per cent for retail investors. Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: Here's What You Need To Know Before Subscribing the Issue.

Nova Agritech IPO

📢Exciting News! Nova Agritech Limited is going public with its IPO !! Check out I'm Subscribing to it or Avoiding it ! Also Let's find out what they are really doing. A thread👇 pic.twitter.com/j7lnfmCAdO — IPO India (@india_ipo) January 23, 2024

