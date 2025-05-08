Reliance Industries has officially announced that its unit, Jio Studios, withdrew the trademark application for "Operation Sindoor", which was filed inadvertently by a junior person without authorisation. It said, "Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam." Reliance Industries said it had no intention of trademarking the "Operation Sindoor" phrase. Mukesh Ambani's company said that it was a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. Operation Sindoor: India Targets Pakistan's Air Defence Radars and Systems, Destroys Air Defence System at Lahore.

Reliance Industries Official Statement on 'Operation Sindoor' Trademark Filing Withdrawal

Media Statement Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery. Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application,… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) May 8, 2025

