Sagility India Limited’s share price (NSE: Sagility) surged 5% on December 26, 2024, reaching INR 51.35 on the NSE and BSE. Opening at INR 50.70, the stock exhibited volatility, with a low of INR 50.09 during the day. The shares have rebounded impressively, climbing over 81% from a 52-week low of INR 27.02 in November. Market analysts remain optimistic, projecting target prices between INR 55 and INR 65 over the next year, signaling strong investor confidence in Sagility’s continued growth and recovery. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 26: Apollo Tyres and Jubilant FoodWorks Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 26.

Sagility Share Price Today: December 26

Sagility Share Price Today (Photo Credit: NSE)

