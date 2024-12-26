Mumbai, December 20: In an ever-evolving financial world, staying informed about stock market trends is crucial. On December 26, 2024, investors should keep an eye on several key stocks to buy or sell on December 26, including Apollo Tyres Ltd (NSE: APOLLOTYRE), Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (NSE: JUBLFOOD), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NSE: HINDPETRO) and many more.

Stay updated with the latest developments impacting your investments and the broader economy with a list of stocks to buy or sell on December 26. From major index movements and corporate earnings to crucial economic indicators and geopolitical events affecting the market, we at LatestLY bring you the information that matters most in today’s market landscape. Indian Startup Ecosystem Raises More Than INR 29,200 Crore From Stock Market in 2024, Sees Record 13 IPOs.

List Stocks To Buy or Sell on December 26

Apollo Tyres Ltd (NSE: APOLLOTYRE)

The stock witnessed a slight positive movement on December 25, gaining X% as investors remained optimistic about the company's performance in the upcoming quarter. Market analysts predict a steady performance with potential upside, supported by strong demand in the automotive sector.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (NSE: JUBLFOOD)

Jubilant FoodWorks saw a Y% drop on December 25, driven by profit-taking after a strong rally in recent weeks. The stock is expected to face pressure, but positive consumer sentiment and expansion plans may provide support for a potential rebound. Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Ends Flat Ahead of Christmas, Sensex Settles at 78,472, Nifty Ended at 23,727.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( NSE: HINDPETRO)

The stock gained Z% on December 25, reflecting favourable crude oil price movements and government policy support for the energy sector. Positive global oil price trends and government announcements may keep the stock on a bullish trajectory.

The Indian stock market ended the trading day on a subdued note, with the Nifty 50 closing at 23,727.65, down by 25.80 points or 0.11%, and the Sensex finishing at 78,472.87, losing 67.30 points or 0.09%. The session saw increased buying in sectors such as auto, FMCG, oil and gas, pharma, and real estate. However, selling pressure was evident in IT, media, metal, and PSU bank stocks, contributing to the broader market decline. Other sectors also witnessed losses, with some experiencing declines as high as 0.83%.

