American multinational coffee company Starbucks will be cutting over 1,000 corporate jobs. According to a report in Bloomberg, Starbucks Corp. is eliminating 1,100 corporate jobs globally. The move is aimed at increasing efficiency and enacting changes to revitalise the company. Notably, the job cuts by Starbucks represent about 7 per cent of the global employee base working outside of company-owned stores. Infosys Mysuru Layoffs: Narayan Murthy’s IT Firm Alleged To Have Designed Assessment Tests To Fail Trainees, Here’s What Company Says.

Starbucks To Cut Jobs Globally

