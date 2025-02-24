Mumbai, February 24: Infosys layoffs in Mysuru affected 300 trainees who failed assessment tests. The affected individuals sought help from the labour department to look into the matter, alleging that the IT major had used intimidating tactics when firing them. Infosys, even after denying to have intimidated the freshers, faced a backlash against its decision to fire them from Mysuru Campus.

According to a new report by News18, Narayan Murthy's firm said that it usually invests money and effort in selecting trainees for the training programme. Infosys said the people's success was in its best interest because it could put those individuals into projects. The report mentioned that the Infosys chief HR, Shaji Mathew, told the news agency PTI that these individuals' failure percentages were slightly higher than in the past.

The report also mentioned that Mathew denied the allegations that the tests were designed in such a way that could lead to the failure of the laid-off freshers. Shaji Mathew added Infosys invested in the training and paid freshers' salaries, so letting these people go would also be a loss. The Chief HR also stressed that despite the three attempts, the freshers were unable to clear the internal assessment.

In addition to the Infosys layoffs, the company shared its plans for hiring more people for FY26. It said that around 20,000 freshers would be added for the next fiscal year, and they would have nothing to worry about as the company would impart the best training. He also added that Infosys was in touch with the labour ministry of Karnataka and was cooperating with the authorities related to the layoffs.

Will Infosys Hire Laid-Off 300 Freshers Back?

Infosys chief HR Shaji Mathew said there was no point in getting the laid-off freshers back as they were unable to complete the internal assessment. The trainees waited two years to join and were finally onboarded in October 2024.

