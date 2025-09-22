A terminated Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee alleged “mistreatment and physical assault” at the company’s Yamuna office in Noida. The claims were made in a post titled, "Got terminated by TCS, then assaulted by HR when I asked about severance – what should I do?" on the subreddit “r/IndianWorkplace.” The incident reportedly took place on September 19, 2025. The employee alleged sudden termination without clear reasons and was left with unanswered questions regarding severance, termination grounds, and return process. In the post, the TCS employee claimed, “After emailing HR and even calling, I got no reply. By 10:30 AM my access was blocked. So I went to the office in person around 4:30 PM.” The employee alleged that HR staff refused to respond and became “aggressive.” “They physically restrained me. My right hand was twisted, I was in pain, and honestly I felt humiliated,” the post said. A police complaint was reportedly filed at Sector-168 police station with video evidence. Another Reddit post, titled "TCS Employee Forced Into Early Retirement After 30 Years – No Severance, No Compensation", claimed that a long-time employee was asked to leave. The post read, "My brother gave nearly 30 years of his life to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). In June 2025, he was called into a meeting and given just 20 minutes to choose between accepting early retirement or facing termination." PwC Layoffs: UK-Based Fintech Consulting Firm Lays Off 1,500 Employees, 60 Partners Across Middle East; Here's Why.

TCS Employee Alleges Termination Without Notice, ‘Assaulted’ by HR at Noida Office

TCS Employee Allegations (Photo Credits: Reddit)

‘TCS Employee Forced Early Retirement After 30 Years’

TCS Employee Allegations (Photo Credits: Reddit)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)