Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. (NSE: TATAINVEST) has reached a new all-time high, trading at inr 10,697.00, up inr 366.50 (3.55%) as of 9:57 AM IST on October 1, 2025. This surge follows a strong upward trend, with the stock gaining 28.71% over the past four days and 57.28% over the last month . The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately inr 52,267 crore, reflecting its significant growth in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector. Investors are optimistic ahead of Tata Capital’s upcoming IPO on October 6, which is expected to further boost investor sentiment . Additionally, Tata Investment’s recent Q1 FY26 results reported an 11.6% increase in consolidated profit after tax, driven by higher dividend income . The stock’s impressive performance underscores its strong position in the market. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 01, 2025: Adani Total Gas, Lupin, Indian Overseas Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Tata Investment Share Price Today

