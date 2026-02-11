Mumbai, February 11: Indian equity markets are expected to see significant stock-specific action during Wednesday's trading session, February 11, driven by a fresh batch of corporate earnings and strategic business updates. Shares of companies such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL), Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT), Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA), Grasim Industries (NSE: GRASIM), and Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA), among others, will be in the spotlight today, February 11, CNBC TV18 reported.

Beyond the major earnings reports, several mid-cap and pharmaceutical stocks are also positioned in the spotlight following brokerage upgrades and contract wins. The market sentiment remains focused on fundamental shifts within the manufacturing, FMCG, and healthcare sectors. Below are the key stocks that may witness high volatility or increased trading volumes in today’s session. Titan Share Price Today, February 10, 2026: Titan Company Limited Stocks Rise by INR 42.40 in Early Trade, Hit 52 Week High of INR 4,329.60.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (NSE: BHEL)

The state-run engineering giant will be in focus as it reacts to its recent financial results and a strong order book pipeline. Investors are particularly interested in the company’s progress within the thermal power and renewable energy segments.

Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT)

The Royal Enfield parent company is on the radar following its quarterly earnings report. Analysts are tracking the brand's premium motorcycle sales figures and its outlook on international market expansion, which could influence the stock’s trajectory today. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 10, 2026: RailTel, Aurobindo Pharma, and Marico Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Britannia Industries (NSE: BRITANNIA)

This FMCG major remains in the spotlight as it navigates fluctuating raw material costs. The market will be looking at its margin sustainability and volume growth in the rural segment as reported in its latest fiscal update.

Grasim Industries (NSE: GRASIM)

Grasim is expected to see movement as the market evaluates the performance of its core chemicals and textile businesses, alongside its ongoing aggressive entry into the decorative paints market under the 'Birla Opus' brand.

Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA)

The pharmaceutical sector remains active, with Aurobindo Pharma in view following recent regulatory developments and product approvals. Market participants are also keeping a close eye on its US-market specialized injectable portfolio performance.

The current earnings season has been characterised by a mixed performance across sectors, with the manufacturing and capital goods industries showing resilience compared to the high-valuation IT sector. As the February 11 session begins, traders are advised to maintain a cautious approach, paying close attention to technical support levels for these high-impact stocks amidst fluctuating global crude prices and foreign institutional investor (FII) activity.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).